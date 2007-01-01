PRESS RELEASE Helga Zepp-LaRouche: German Voters Reject Neoliberal Policy Sept. 25, 2017 (EIRNS)—Helga Zepp-LaRouche, Chancellor candidate of the Civil Rights Movement Solidarity (BüSo), issued a short statement today on the results of the Bundestag elections of the previous day. A translation follows. The political landslide that made the Alternative for Germany (AfD) the third largest party in Germany, as well as the winner in Saxony and the second largest force in the other states in the east of the country, is yet another expression of the rejection of the neoliberal policy, which led to the Brexit and to the defeat of Hillary Clinton. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s comment that the CDU/CSU [Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian partner Christian Social Union] is still the strongest group in the Bundestag [lower house of parliament] against which no one could govern—just some 1 million voters had walked away from it—shows that Mrs. Merkel is just as unwilling as Hillary Clinton to admit the reasons for her poor performance. The parties in the Grand Coalition [CDU-SPD] were punished for their neo-liberal policy, for Hartz IV [labor market reform], for the balanced budget policy, which have driven a growing percentage of the population into precariousness in spite of abundant tax revenues. What has occurred is exactly what I had already warned of in the Brexit, Trump’s electoral victory and the referendum on changing the Italian constitution: This wave will continue until the injustices of the neoliberal policy have been eliminated. The absurdity of this election campaign became clear in the so-called "elephants’ round" [a talk show with the "heavyweight" candidates]. After the media and the candidates of the established parties had presented an election campaign void of any of the great issues, this talk show, after the election, turned into a slugfest, in which the participants at least gave free rein to their frustrations. [TV reporter] Anne Will made a point of challenging Alexander Gauland [leader of the AfD] to admit that the AfD is only against things, but has no solutions. That is true, of course, but solutions are also not to be found in the two major parties, or in the other three that are now in the Bundestag. The elephant in the living room of the "elephants round" is the imminent new financial crash, which threatens to dwarf that of 2007-2008. The BüSo intends to increase its efforts for the implementation of a global Glass-Steagall system of bank separation as the only way to prevent uncontrolled chaos, together with friendly forces in different European nations and the United States. The BüSo will also escalate its campaign to get Germany and the other European countries to take up China’s offer to work together in building the New Silk Road. That is the only way to develop the economies of Eastern and Central Europe and the Balkans, and to industrialize the Middle East and Africa. Building the New Silk Road offers the only avenue to surmounting the causes of the refugee wave in a humane way. The BüSo fought for that during the election campaign, and will do so even more now. And our policy will prevail, despite the censorship, because it is in the interest of Germany and of all mankind.