PRESS RELEASE China Daily Carries Extensive Profile of Helga Zepp-LaRouche and the 40-Year Work of the LaRouche Movement Aug. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—The weekend edition of China Daily features a full-length profile of Helga Zepp-LaRouche by China Daily's U.S. correspondent Chen Weihua, entitled "Identifying With China" and with the kicker "Helga Zepp-LaRouche sees Belt and Road Initiative as fulfilling lifelong pursuit by her and her U.S. political activist husband, Lyndon LaRouche." The article then goes on to discuss Zepp-LaRouche's first extensive visit to China as a young journalist during the period of the Cultural Revolution. "My generation was still curious about the world," Zepp-LaRouche says. "The youth of today, they just Google about things from the search machine. I wanted to see what the world looks like." In the interview Zepp-LaRouche gives some of her impressions from that time, including that some of the Chinese she met with spoke German and they talked readily about their situation. "She found people were 'kind,' but said, 'People were not happy at all,'" Chen writes. On that trip, he says, Zepp-LaRouche also visited Africa and other parts of Asia, seeing the tremendous poverty. "I came back from this trip with the absolute conviction that the world had to change, had to be improved," she said. Coming back, she was looking for solutions and became acquainted with the work of U.S. political activist Lyndon LaRouche, Chen writes, "better known for launching the LaRouche movement." "The movement which has included many organizations and companies in the world, promotes a revival of classical art and greater commitment to science; advocates the development of major economic infrastructure projects on a global scale; and calls for reform of the world financial system to encourage investment in the physical economy and suppress financial speculation." "Helga found Lyndon to be the only one who talked about the need for development and industrialization of Africa, and Third World countries as well as the establishment of an international development, something like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank," he writes. Zepp-LaRouche and Lyndon were married in 1977. The article continues in a discussion of the work of her and her husband in pursuing these goals together with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Mexico's President José López Portillo. Zepp-LaRouche praises the work of China with the Belt and Road and the AIIB and details some of her activities on the issue over the last three years, including her participation at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. "I was really happy to participate," Zepp-LaRouche says in the interview, "because we have been fighting for this for so long. I sort of identify with the success of this project." In the interview she also talks about the importance of the open attitude of the Trump Administration to the Forum in sending a high-level U.S. delegation, underlining how beneficial cooperation in the Belt and Road would be for rebuilding U.S. infrastructure. She says that in her discussion with African delegates at the Beijing Forum it was clear that they now have hope for the future, hope which was sorely lacking before the Chinese initiative. Chen continues: "Helga says that what China is doing has justified what she and her colleagues have done for the last 40 years." "We are very happy" with the BRI, Zepp-LaRouche says. "It is one thing for a small organization like ours to produce ideas, but it's quite a different thing that the largest country in the world started to do it." She laments the fact that her husband, Lyndon LaRouche, who is 94 years old, will probably not get to visit to China. "He loves China," Zepp-LaRouche says, "and he is convinced that the Chinese initiative (BRI) is the most important thing on the planet right now." China Daily U.S.A appears everywhere in the United States. The interview is also scheduled to run in the European edition of China Daily next week.