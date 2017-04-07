PRESS RELEASE LaRouche PAC Statement on Syria Bombing: Fraud Against the President; Fraud Against the Nation April 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—The following statement was issued today by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee. In reviewing the Syria bombing ordered by President Donald J. Trump yesterday, Lyndon and Helga LaRouche condemned it in the strongest terms possible. President Trump received a fraudulent briefing on the event itself—asserting that Bashar al-Assad was responsible for a chemical weapons attack on his own population—despite the fact that U.S. military forces on the ground in Syria knew that the chemicals came from an Al-Qaeda base, as stated by Russia and Syria. President Trump was lied to by individuals in his national security/intelligence chain of command. The sources utilized to claim Syrian culpability for the attack are exclusively British, the same people who are coordinating the international attack on Trump’s Presidency, in an effort to destroy any positive potential for relationships with Russia and China to rebuild the U.S. and world economy. This was a violation of international law. Trump was setup. “The British set this in motion against the entire human race,” Lyndon LaRouche emphasized. LaRouche said the Trump must immediately seek out those responsible for the fraud and fire them. A United Nations investigation of the incident must occur immediately. Following both, a war crimes prosecution would be appropriate. The President should never listen to the British. It is not accidental that this setup occurred right when the President was meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping—a meeting which has the British and their Wall Street allies completely apoplectic—a meeting which could portend a new and peaceful paradigm for economic and scientific progress. LaRouche PAC is coordinating a national mobilization against this fraud, telling the President to fire those responsible, and return to the sound American system premises of his Presidency, not the World War III policies of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Nothing less than the continued viability of his presidency is at stake. We are also demanding that the United Nations immediately investigate. According to numerous intelligence community sources who have commented or who have been interviewed by LaRouche PAC, active duty U.S. forces on the ground in Syria knew that this was not a Syrian government chemical attack. The Syrians hit an Al-Qaeda base which was storing chemical weapons used by the terrorists. U.S. forces on the ground reported that it was not a Syrian chemical weapons attack up the chain of command. The United States had been notified of the Syrian mission before it took place and knew about the Syrian targeting. Someone either deliberately lied to the President about this information or kept it from him. The on the ground intelligence purporting to document a chemical weapons attack by the Syrian Air Force came from the White Helmets group, created by the British, financed by the British Defense Ministry, and totally penetrated by and supporting ISIS and Al Nusra terrorists. The other cited “proof” comes from the Syrian Human Rights Observatory which consists of a single individual, residing in London, who is notorious for widely disseminating inaccurate information. The President needs to hear from those who voted for him and other patriots who are not interested in World War III or perpetual war in the Middle East. The swamp which needs draining is the Wall Street/London/Washington D.C. neo-conservative, liberal interventionist swamp which has squandered the nation’s wealth, and involved our youth in fraudulent wars destroying the morale of an entire generation. Mr. President, find, fire, and prosecute those responsible for this. Call the White House comment line at 202-456-1111 Monday-Friday or call switchboard at 202-456-1414. You can write a message to the White House at whitehouse.gov/contact.You can tweet the President at @realDonaldTrump.