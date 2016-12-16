PRESS RELEASE LaRouche Calls For Stopping Obama Before He Creates a ‘Bloody Mess’ Dec. 17, 2016 (EIRNS)—In a statement released by his LaRouche Political Action Committee yesterday, Lyndon LaRouche responded to President Obama's threat to retaliate against alleged Russian interference in the U.S. Presidential elections, by calling on the population to "shut down Obama" before he creates a "bloody mess." "Internationally right now, we have people leading a world program for development and peace," LaRouche said, "but Obama will not just let things get by peacefully. They will kill; then the problem comes in, and it's a bloody mess."