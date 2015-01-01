PRESS RELEASE Helga Zepp-LaRouche Issues Call to Action Nov. 26, 2016 (EIRNA)—Heinrich Heine's famous concern comes to mind: ’When I think of Germany in the night...’ Indeed, where is Germany headed, or rather, where is it drifting? The fact that Angela Merkel is going to run for a fourth term is not reassuring. Contrary to the impression she is attempting to create, four more years of a Merkel government are no promise of stability, but the opposite." Thus begins an appeal issued by the chair of the Schiller Institute, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, on Nov. 26, asking the German population to help her bring the country into the "new paradigm." Both the Brexit in the United Kingdom and the U.S. election of Donald Trump, she notes, are expressions of the rejection of the entire paradigm of neo-liberal "globalization," "which is just a synonym for the Anglo-American empire. That ’globalization’ had led to the impoverishment of growing sections of the population to the benefit of the financial oligarchy, in all countries that have been subjected to the rules of neo-liberal monetarism. That ’globalization’, i.e., the City of London and Wall Street’s claim to unipolar supremacy over the world, is responsible for a whole series of wars based on lies, from Afghanistan to Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen, which caused the refugee catastrophe. ’Globalization’ also means color revolutions, a policy of regime change against democratically elected governments, such as in Ukraine; it means the eastward expansion and encirclement policy of NATO and the European Union, and it likely would have brought us sooner rather than later into a global confrontation with Russia and China under a Hillary Clinton administration. "Chancellor Merkel and the shocked Ursula von der Leyen represent this losing paradigm, and the idea of four more years—with no change in policy and with absolutely no vision for the future—does not mean stability, but escalating political divisiveness in Germany and the disintegration of an EU in rebellion. With the next financial crisis which is bound to come, the Merkel-Sch‚Ä°uble duo is sure to foist the costs on the citizens once again, and risk chaos by so doing. The fragility of the abominable refugee deal with Turkey’s Erdogan and various governments in Africa promises that it will only be a matter of time before this crisis explodes again. "Merkel represents this paradigm, which is irreversibly sinking. Just like the 304 members of the European Parliament who just voted up a resolution accusing Russia of conducting massive anti-European propaganda, she supports an EU and NATO policy which does exactly what they accuse Russia of doing. We must put an end once and for all to the logic of the Cold War." The next U.S. President has already said he wants to improve relations with Russia and China, and he might be brought to cooperate with China’s Silk Road policy, which Zepp-LaRouche goes on to outline. This is the policy she and her husband have been fighting for for over 25 years, and that she asks for Germans to support. "To create a real perspective and alternatives for Germany, we don’t need an AfD [Alternative for Germany] which has no solutions to offer, but together with me, you can put cooperation with the U.S., Russia and China in building the New Silk Road on the agenda. It is only through such cooperation that we can develop the Middle East and Africa with a New Silk Road-Marshall Plan, and thus solve the refugee crisis humanely. That is moreover what Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s new National Security Advisor, already called for in April 2015." This is the policy for peace Germany should commit to, while contributing to the needed dialogue of cultures, on the highest level, that must accompany the new world economic order. Helga Zepp-LaRouche calls on all citizens to fight with her in ensuring that this extraordinary opportunity is seized in and for Germany.