PRESS RELEASE Lyndon LaRouche Radio Interview with Roger Stone Nov. 20, 2016 (EIRNS)—Lyndon LaRouche was interviewed on Saturday afternoon by Republican Party strategist Roger Stone on his “Stone Cold Truth” radio show. Stone began the interview with a long introduction of Mr. LaRouche, noting his presidential campaigns from 1976-2004, and his close relationship with President Ronald Reagan. Stone was the Northeast Coordinator for Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign, and he explained to his listeners that he knew personally that Reagan and LaRouche developed a friendship during that campaign. He quoted Reagan in a personal conversation that, while he did not agree with everything that LaRouche said, he did agree with much of LaRouche’s policies, and considered him to be a friend. During the back and forth, LaRouche made clear that the election of Donald Trump was a defeat for those, like President Obama, who were seeking to provoke a world war against Russia. In one exchange about the Bill Clinton presidency, LaRouche made clear that Clinton was targeted by the British Queen and was under major attack when he capitulated to the repeal of Glass-Steagall, and that Hillary Clinton contributed to the demise of the Clinton presidency. Stone agreed with that assessment. Stone showed tremendous respect for Mr. LaRouche throughout the interview, and delighted in the fact that some people on Wall Street will go berserk over the fact that LaRouche appeared on Stone’s radio show. He asked, towards the end of the interview, for Mr. LaRouche to say something about the political frame up to silence him, and LaRouche pinned the railroad prosecutions on President George H.W. Bush, to which Stone, the author of a recent book on the Bush “crime family,” fully agreed. LaRouche repeated that the Trump victory represented a global defeat for those provoking war against Russia, and that, while it is not yet known what Trump will accomplish in office, the halt of the war drive is a major contribution in itself. Stone made clear that one of the issues that he is certain that Trump will pursue is the reinstatement of Glass-Steagall, a policy that Stone noted has been promoted by Lyndon LaRouche for a long time. At one point, Stone noted that he has been a close friend and collaborator of Donald Trump since the 1980 Reagan campaign, when Trump and his father, Fred Trump, were early strong political and financial backers of Reagan.