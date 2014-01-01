PRESS RELEASE Helga Zepp-LaRouche Presents a Policy Bombshell in Peru Nov. 17, 2016 (EIRNS)—Schiller Institute founder and president Helga Zepp-LaRouche delivered a bombshell policy statement in Peru today, as world leaders prepare to arrive in that nation’s capital, Lima, for this weekend’s APEC Summit. Zepp-LaRouche gave the keynote address today at the XXIII Congress of the Economists Association of Peru, held in the Amazon city of Pucallpa, in the department of Ucayali, with a sweeping overview of the stunning potential for a New Paradigm for all of humanity. The three-day Congress is organized around the subject, "The Peru-Brazil Bioceanic Train: Impact on the Economy of the Amazon Region and the Country." Zepp-LaRouche’s overview, titled "The New Silk Road Concept, Facing the Collapse of the World Financial System," was presented via a 50-minute pre-taped video, followed by 20 minutes of live Q&A with the 200 or so people present in Pucallpa. Her opening video was also broadcast online by the national Economists Association, to Economics departments on campuses across the country. Her presentation provoked so great an interest among participants, with many asking for a copy, that the Economists Association is going to make a DVD available to all. Already in preparation for the congress, the Association had printed 2,000 copies of a 60-page pamphlet for participants and others, consisting of extracts of EIR’s The New Silk Road Becomes the World Landbridge, Lyndon LaRouche’s 2014 policy statement on "The Four Laws," and an introduction by Helga on the New Silk Road developments since EIR’s 2014 special report was produced, in order to provide in-depth conceptual material for people to study. The three questions asked in the Q&A session were all serious, running roughly as follows: What sort of credit system would be created for the financial platform for construction of regional infrastructure, such as the bio-oceanic rail corridor?



How can changes in economic mentality in China transform the world? How can it help address problems that have arisen under the existing economic model?



Mrs. Zepp-LaRouche, you are known as the Silk Road Lady. On what principles have you based yourself, to develop that concept of a world model? Significant last-minute logistical challenges had to be overcome to make it possible for Zepp-LaRouche to address the Economists Association’s national congress. The night before the congress opened, it was announced that the University of Ucayali, where the congress was to be held, had been shut by a strike, as part of a teachers’ strike against education budget cutbacks being held at various public universities nationwide. Congress organizers, adamantly committed to creating the policy conditions necessary so that this South American trans-continental rail corridor brings development to their people, had to move the venue of the entire conference on short notice, and managed to make special arrangements for internet access to be available, so that Zepp-LaRouche could speak to them live.