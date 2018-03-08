FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Wang Yi Underlines the Significance of Beijing’s New Diplomacy March 8, 2018 (EIRNS)—Speaking at his press conference today at the Great Hall of the People, Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave a good indication of China’s view on creating a “major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics” in the aftermath of the 19th CPC Party Congress last year. When asked by a reporter to define that concept, announced by President Xi at the time, Wang said: “In this concept, we will work for the well-being of the Chinese people and the progress of humanity. We will forge a new type of international relations that features mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, and build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity. We will stand for equality between all countries and will oppose the strong oppressing the weak.” China expects to play a more active role in improving global governance, resolving crises, and forging more effective partnerships, he stated. Wang also elaborated the crucial role of President Xi Jinping, whom he called “the chief architect of Chinese diplomacy,” who had traveled extensively all over the world in the last five years spearheading China’s diplomatic activity, and “facilitating the solution to many problems.” Since he became head of state in 2013, President Xi has visited 57 countries and received 110 foreign delegations. At another point, Wang stated that the Belt and Road underlines how China had “come to the fore in terms of global governance and an open economy,” an initiative which was based on the three principles of “extensive consultation, shared efforts and joint benefit,” giving a number of examples of successful BRI projects. In reply to an African reporter, Wang said that Africa has historically played a major role in Chinese diplomacy, “since we have been friends in adversity.” China-Africa friendship is “unbreakable,” Wang said, and described that China “attaches particular importance to African needs.” “China welcomes Africa to get on board the fast train of development,” and he stressed that China was prepared to mediate in “flashpoints” on the African continent, and help African nations deal with unconventional threats such as terrorism. Wang Yi also announced the major diplomatic events for the year which will be held in China: the Boao Forum for Asia, which will be held later this month; the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit which in Qingdao in June; the China-Africa forum taking place in Beijing in September; and the China International Import Exhibition in Shanghai in November.