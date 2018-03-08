|
Lavrov’s African Tour Takes Him to Zimbabwe and Mozambique
March 8, 2018 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov is continuing his trip in Africa. On March 5, he was in Namibia, and in Angola; on March 7, he was in Mozambique. And today he is in Zimbabwe, where he met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, as well as several Cabinet ministers and members of the Russian delegation.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has praised President Mnangagwa for bringing political stability to the country and steering Zimbabwe towards economic growth.
During his meeting with President Mnangagwa, Lavrov presented him with a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Today, several memorandums have been signed between the relevant ministries dealing with the issues of industry and trade,” Lavrov said.
Among projects discussed was the implementation of the joint project for exploring the Darwendale platinum deposits, which are among the largest of their kind in the world, and are a Zimbabwean-Russian joint venture. There was also discussion of cooperation in the diamond industry. Lavrov also said that he and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would be in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the same time, but that no meeting had been agreed.
In Maputo, Lavrov met with Mozambique Foreign Minister José Pacheco, in which discussions focussed on military cooperation and developing bilateral economic relations, reported TASS.
On bilateral economic relations, Lavrov said:
Pacheco confirmed his country’s interest in establishing strategic partnership with Russia, saying: “We have seen proof of Russia’s technological successes during President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly on March 1.”