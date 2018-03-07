FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Super-Maglev Option Near Testing in China March 7, 2018 (EIRNS)—Chinese researchers are not only working on the development of low and medium-speed maglev systems for use in urban regions; researchers recently confirmed to the Global Times that a super-maglev train that could travel at speeds up to 1,000 kph is being worked on. According to Professor Deng Zigang and his team from the Southwest Jiaotong University, a proof-of-principle prototype is ready for testing with a track. Deng told China Central Television and other media outlets that the train leverages two unique technologies—maglev and tube transport. Deng published early work on “a super chute” back in July 2014 via the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). Using the information and ideas published by Deng in 2014, the team has since slashed air pressure down to 2.9 kilopascals of pressure. This is significantly lower than the standard atmospheric pressure of 101 kilopascals, Global Times observed. And unlike Elon Musk’s hyperloop, for which top speeds of 1,000 kph are only predicted so far, the Chinese one will soon undergo real testing.