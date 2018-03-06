|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Zakharova Reiterates that Russia Seeks Above All Cooperation and International Security
March 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—Challenged during her March 2 press briefing as to whether President Vladimir Putin was bluffing when he revealed Russia’s new weapons capabilities in his State of the Nation address the day before, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was characteristically blunt, replying: “I think a lot of people would want it to be just a bluff.”
Zakharova used the follow-up question—can the international community ascertain the existence of these missiles?—as an opportunity to elaborate Russia’s continuing policy that all nations “should resolve jointly all the issues that our country thought would arise to threaten international stability and security.” She recalled three specific offers put forward by Russia in recent decades as exemplary.
A few years ago, Russia organized large-scale news conferences to take up the question of anti-missile defense, to which Russia's Western partners were invited for an in-depth, serious discussion of Russia's


She likewise cited President Putin’s 2007 speech in Munich; “there was a lot in that speech that showed that Russia had foreseen what the international community should have considered.” (In that speech, which fell upon the West like a bombshell, Putin ripped apart the danger to the world as a result of the U.S. drive to establish a unipolar world, and called for the nations of the world “to seriously think about the architecture of global security,” so that all participants benefit.)
Lastly, Zakharova cited President Putin’s speech at the 2015 UN General Assembly—the speech in which Putin proposed the creation of “a genuinely broad international coalition against terrorism, similar to the anti-Hitler coalition.”

“So I want to say once again that we have always been and will always be open to cooperation in various areas, and this principle underpins modern Russia.”