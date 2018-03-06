FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Sri Lanka Ambassador Contrasts ‘Shared Future’ of Belt and Road to West’s Colonialism March 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to China Dr. Karunasena Kodituwakku captured precisely what Schiller Institute Founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche calls “the Spirit of the New Silk Road,” in his exclusive interview with Xinhua on March 2. “If you look at the history of the past two to three centuries, the imperial powers of the West exploited occupied countries; whatever they could gain from those countries were used only to improve the living conditions of their own people. But the contrast in China’s Belt and Road Initiative is that it is a shared future. China is interested not only in the Chinese economy and its people, but also the other economies and peoples of those countries.... No other global power was prepared to come forward to provide such opportunities in this magnitude. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, President Xi Jinping has come forward to do that,” the Ambassador stated firmly. The vision of building “a community with a shared future for mankind” gives hope to many developing countries, and as for Sri Lanka: “We admire it, we must support it, and we must cooperate with it,” he affirmed.