FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
South Korea Announces Breakthrough Agreement with the North
March 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—The South Korean delegation to Pyongyang returned to Seoul today, after two days of talks with the senior leadership of North Korea, including Kim Jong-un, after having reached a substantive agreement which was announced by National Security Office Chief Chung Eui-yong, who led the delegation. The full text of the six-point statement that he issued, as translated and published by the Korea Herald, is as follows:
In addition to the six points, Chung also said, the Korea Herald reports separately, that Kim Jong-un “was of the understanding that joint South Korea-U.S. drills would be resumed on a scale similar to past years.” Chung would not elaborate on Kim’s statement on denuclearization, except to say that the North Korean leader said denuclearization of the peninsula was “the dying wish of our forebears,” and that that desire remains unchanged. “North had no particular demands from us or other countries. (Kim) expressed his wishes to be considered as a serious partner in dialogue,” Chung said. On whether the conditions agreed on in the six-point statement were sufficient for the U.S. to engage Pyongyang, Chung said that he considered the situation to be sufficient for U.S.-North Korea talks.
Chung and Suh Hoon, the National Intelligence Service director, will be traveling to the U.S. this week to brief the Trump Administration on the results of their meetings with Kim. Afterwards, Chung will travel to China and Russia, while Suh will go to Japan for the same purpose. “The government deems that the special envoys’ visit was an important turning point in establishing peace and improving inter-Korean relations, and working-level negotiations will begin,” Chung said.
