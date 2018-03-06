FROM EIR DAILY ALERT South Korea Announces Breakthrough Agreement with the North March 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—The South Korean delegation to Pyongyang returned to Seoul today, after two days of talks with the senior leadership of North Korea, including Kim Jong-un, after having reached a substantive agreement which was announced by National Security Office Chief Chung Eui-yong, who led the delegation. The full text of the six-point statement that he issued, as translated and published by the Korea Herald, is as follows: “The two Koreas agreed to convene the third inter-Korean summit at the Peace House of Panmunjom in late April. To achieve this, the two parties agreed to hold working-level consultations.



“In order to ease military confrontation and foster further consultation, the two Koreas agreed to establish a hotline between the two countries’ heads of state.



“North Korea showed its resolve for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The North also made clear that there is no reason for them to possess nuclear weapons as long as military threats to the North are eliminated and the regime’s security is guaranteed.



“North Korea expressed its willingness to begin earnest negotiations with the U.S. to discuss denuclearization issues and normalize North Korea-U.S. relations.



“North Korea made clear it will not resume strategic provocations such as additional nuclear tests or ballistic missile tests while the dialogue continues.



“In order to sustain a reconciliatory and cooperative mood following PyeongChang Olympics, North Korea invited a South Korean taekwondo demonstration team and art troupe to Pyongyang.” In addition to the six points, Chung also said, the Korea Herald reports separately, that Kim Jong-un “was of the understanding that joint South Korea-U.S. drills would be resumed on a scale similar to past years.” Chung would not elaborate on Kim’s statement on denuclearization, except to say that the North Korean leader said denuclearization of the peninsula was “the dying wish of our forebears,” and that that desire remains unchanged. “North had no particular demands from us or other countries. (Kim) expressed his wishes to be considered as a serious partner in dialogue,” Chung said. On whether the conditions agreed on in the six-point statement were sufficient for the U.S. to engage Pyongyang, Chung said that he considered the situation to be sufficient for U.S.-North Korea talks. Chung and Suh Hoon, the National Intelligence Service director, will be traveling to the U.S. this week to brief the Trump Administration on the results of their meetings with Kim. Afterwards, Chung will travel to China and Russia, while Suh will go to Japan for the same purpose. “The government deems that the special envoys’ visit was an important turning point in establishing peace and improving inter-Korean relations, and working-level negotiations will begin,” Chung said. President Donald Trump responded to the developments with this tweet: “Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!”