FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Putin Thanks Security Service for Helping Keep the Lid on Russia’s New Weapons Capabilities
March 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the Federal Security Service Board (FSB) on March 5, and thanked them for their role in making sure that Russia’s development of stunning new weapons capabilities, that he announced on March 1, was kept secret. These “new armament technologies and systems,” Putin said, “mean improving global security.” As for the role of the FSB (widely known as the successor of the Soviet KGB), Putin said:
In all fairness, as important as the FSB operations undoubtedly were in keeping this “Sputnik Shock” a secret until it was announced, one should not underestimate the importance of self-inflicted Western blindness as a result of arrogance bred of a profound commitment to radical empiricism.
Putin also emphasized in his remarks to the FSB that “the key task is counteracting terrorism,” and that “in the past six years, the number of terrorist crimes in Russia has decreased. While in 2012 there were 316 such crimes, in 2014 there were 84, and in 2017 there were 25.”
Putin also met on March 5 with the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Foreign States, and reiterated Russia’s policy of remaining a major world exporter of military equipment and technology—which today takes on new significance in light of Putin’s March 1 speech. “The geographic reach of our military technical cooperation is constantly expanding, with the number of partners already in excess of 100 nations,” Putin said.