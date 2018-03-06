|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Foreign Diplomats Watching China’s ‘Two Sessions’ Closely
March 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—Global Times sought out the views of several foreign diplomats following the “Work Report” given by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to China’s National People’s Congress yesterday.
Uruguay’s Ambassador to China Fernando Lugris was enthusiastic, reflecting the excitement now that the Belt and Road has “arrived” in Ibero-America. Ambassador Lugris called it
he said.
Armenian Ambassador Sergey Manassarian told the Global Times that the world is waiting for China to declare its future directions. What got his attention were China’s “efforts to improve people’s lives and the country’s plan to realize the Chinese Dream and to build an ‘ideal society.’ ”
Norway’s Counsellor for Political Affairs Ola Breidal spoke of how Norway and China’s economies are complementary, and therefore “there are more opportunities for future trade cooperation between the two countries,” the Chinese daily reported.