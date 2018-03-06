FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Foreign Diplomats Watching China’s ‘Two Sessions’ Closely March 6, 2018 (EIRNS)—Global Times sought out the views of several foreign diplomats following the “Work Report” given by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to China’s National People’s Congress yesterday. Uruguay’s Ambassador to China Fernando Lugris was enthusiastic, reflecting the excitement now that the Belt and Road has “arrived” in Ibero-America. Ambassador Lugris called it “very positive to see there are clear directions.... The encouraging words about China’s sustainable development and economic growth, together with its commitment to free trade, are a very important message to our government,” he said. “We sincerely think that if China continues to grow, with its new model in this new era, the constant growth will also benefit other countries as the Belt and Road Initiative effectively moves on. We are very confident that China will continue to grow in a very positive manner, and its relationship with Latin American and Caribbean countries will continue to deepen.” Armenian Ambassador Sergey Manassarian told the Global Times that the world is waiting for China to declare its future directions. What got his attention were China’s “efforts to improve people’s lives and the country’s plan to realize the Chinese Dream and to build an ‘ideal society.’ ” Norway’s Counsellor for Political Affairs Ola Breidal spoke of how Norway and China’s economies are complementary, and therefore “there are more opportunities for future trade cooperation between the two countries,” the Chinese daily reported.