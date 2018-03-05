|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Russian President Discusses Civilian Applications of Advanced Weapons Technology
March 5, 2018 (EIRNS)—At the March 2 meeting of the Truth and Justice Forum of regional and local media with President Putin, one journalist expressed amazement at seeing the videos of advanced weapons technology, missiles, etc. that President Vladimir Putin showed during his March 1 State of the Nation address, and asked whether it’s possible “to apply those advanced military technologies in everyday life in the foreseeable future, maybe to improve people’s quality of life?”
In responding, Putin emphasized the contributions to the development of technological breakthroughs of research institutes, design bureaus and industrial enterprises “practically throughout the whole country” and that this is a complex
In the case of the Avangard system, which travels at Mach 20 in dense layers of the atmosphere, and new laser weapons, “all these technologies can certainly be used” in the civilian economy, Putin said. As for the manufacturing of the TU-160 military supersonic jet,
The reality, Putin said, is that