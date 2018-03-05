|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Jan Woerner: European Space Agency ‘Bridges Earthly Crises’ Through Cooperation
March 5, 2018 (EIRNS)—In an interview published in the March issue of Aerospace America, European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Jan Woerner describes ESA’s role in the international space community as a kind of mediator or buffer, among the world’s other space powers.
“The most important reason for us to do cooperation is to bridge Earthly crises,” he says.
On Woerner’s proposal for a “Moon Village,” he explains that it is meant as an “umbrella” for an “open concept,” where ESA could, for example provide transportation, logistics, and navigation on the surface, and other countries, commercial entities, universities could contribute other components.
Woerner proposes that on the far side,
As far as deep space exploration is concerned, Woerner imagines “using the curvature of space and time to get faster through the universe, it would be really nice.”