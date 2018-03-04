|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Trump Won’t Rule Out Direct Talks with Kim Jong-un
March 4, 2018 (EIRNS)—At what Reuters described as a “joke-filled monologue” at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, last night, President Trump suggested that the United States might soon talk to North Korea. As Reuters reports the President’s remarks,
“I won’t rule out direct talks with Kim Jong Un. I just won’t,” Trump said, and added a barbed joke: “As far as the risk of dealing with a madman is concerned, that’s his problem, not mine.”
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is going ahead with his diplomacy, naming his National Security Council chief Chung Eui-yong as his special envoy to North Korea. Chung will be leading a delegation that leaves for Pyongyang March 5, including Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service, Vice Minister of Unification Chun Hae-sung, senior National Intelligence Service Director Kim Sang-gyun, and Yun Kun-young, a Cheong Wa Dae (presidential) official.
Yoon Young-chan, senior secretary for public relations, told the Korea Herald.
Yoon further said that members of the special delegation would visit the United States after their return from the North to discuss the results of the visit.