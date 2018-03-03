FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Russia’s Military Technologies Will Also Be Used for Civilian Purposes, Says Putin March 3, 2018 (EIRNS)—In a follow-up to his State of the Nation address in which he presented Russia’s new strategic weapons, President Vladimir Putin said that these military technologies and weapons may be used in the future for civilian purposes as well. “It gives us hope that it can be all applied and used in the sphere of civilian industries,” Putin said yesterday during a presentation at the Truth and Justice Media Forum, organized by the Russian Popular Front in the country’s western, Baltic city of Kaliningrad, and saying that the exploitation of certain technologies to benefit civilian use may require some time. As he had said during his March 1 address to the Federal Assembly, Putin said the new military technologies and weapons were the result of enormous work on the part of Russian scientific and educational establishments, as well as of modern manufacturing capacities.