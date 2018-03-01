FROM EIR DAILY ALERT

Conference on Lake Chad: Water Transfer Is Not an Option, It Is a Necessity

March 1, 2018 (EIRNS)—The official outcome of the Feb. 26-28 International Conference on Lake Chad in Abuja, Nigeria is an unequivocal statement of support for the Transaqua project, calling for the transfer of water from the Congo River basin to Lake Chad. It clearly states:

There is no solution to the shrinking of Lake Chad that does not involve recharging the lake by transfer of water from outside the Lake Chad Basin.

That inter-basin water transfer is not an option, but a necessity.

The Transaqua project, which would take water from the right tributary of River Congo, conveying the water 2,400 km through a canal to the Chari River, is the preferred feasible option.