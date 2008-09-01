|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Why All the British Squawking about China?
March 1, 2018 (EIRNS)—The British pretend that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposal to end term limits for the Chinese President is the reason for their current outburst of rage against China—but not everything they say is always true. Is it true that all they really fear is only that Xi might stay in office longer than Tony Blair did (ten years)?
More to the point is that U.S. President Donald Trump is publicly praising his excellent relations with the Chinese President, and realistically hopes that all economic relations can be sorted out between the two of them, leading to a “great trading relationship,” between them.
This real fear of the Brits is exacerbated by the fact that Xi Jinping’s top economic advisor Liu He, just inducted into the Politburo last October, has been in Washington since Feb. 27 for unannounced high-level meetings, and will stay here through March 3. Liu is the author of a study which compared the crisis of the 1930s Great Depression with that of 2008-09 crash through the present, and concluded among other things that the finance-friendly policy of the past decade, prevented the sort of recovery which the U.S. had experienced under Franklin Roosevelt.
This is the way to read the London Economist’s cover story of today, “How the West Got China Wrong”: “It bet that China would head towards democracy and the market economy. The gamble has failed,” which absurdly proclaims that, “Last weekend China stepped from autocracy into dictatorship. ... Mr. Xi has steered politics and economics towards repression, state control and confrontation.”
The Economist lies about the Belt and Road, which it says
In their conclusions, the anonymous authors argue that
Now is the time to address China’s “abuses,” The Economist warns, because it will be “more dangerous” to challenge them later.
What nonsense!