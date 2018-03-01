|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Belt and Road, Maritime Silk Road Hold the Key to Chile’s, Ibero-America’s Development
March 1, 2018 (EIRNS)—In an interview published today in The Banker, outgoing Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz emphasized that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its 21st Century Maritime Silk Road component
Munoz and the Chilean government hosted the Jan. 22 conference of the China-CELAC Forum in Santiago, at which China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited all member nations of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to join the BRI. Munoz told The Banker that through the BRI, Chile
He underscored that Chinese companies are very interested in the public tenders that Chile has put forward to increase connectivity through construction of tunnels and roads (bioceanic corridors) with Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil. Moreover, he said, Chile’s membership in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will soon be finalized, which will allow AIIB