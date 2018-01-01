|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Russia’s London Ambassador Warns U.K. To Fight, Not Protect, Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta
Feb. 28, 2018 (EIRNS)—As reported by TASS today, the British Foreign Office has “summoned” Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko to have him explain Russia’s plans to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2401, on establishing a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire in Syria. The implication is that the British claim that Russia is failing to implement it. The ceasefire does not apply to military operations against ISIS and other terrorist groups.
Yakovenko had other ideas, TASS reported. According to sources at the London Embassy, he planned to tell the Foreign Office that London should use the power “which London does wield” against those armed groups acting in Eastern Ghouta and elsewhere, to demand full compliance with UNSC Resolution 2401, “in order to fully implement the UNSC’s targets.”
He argued that militants are continuing their provocations in Syria,
The ambassador also stated that Russia rejected