FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Russia’s London Ambassador Warns U.K. To Fight, Not Protect, Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta Feb. 28, 2018 (EIRNS)—As reported by TASS today, the British Foreign Office has “summoned” Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko to have him explain Russia’s plans to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2401, on establishing a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire in Syria. The implication is that the British claim that Russia is failing to implement it. The ceasefire does not apply to military operations against ISIS and other terrorist groups. Yakovenko had other ideas, TASS reported. According to sources at the London Embassy, he planned to tell the Foreign Office that London should use the power “which London does wield” against those armed groups acting in Eastern Ghouta and elsewhere, to demand full compliance with UNSC Resolution 2401, “in order to fully implement the UNSC’s targets.” He argued that militants are continuing their provocations in Syria, “apparently not being interested in providing access for humanitarian aid and relieving sufferings of civilians in Eastern Ghouta. We expect foreign protectors of anti-government armed forces to fulfill their obligations and ensure ceasefire for the good of the humanitarian convoys to pass as soon as possible. It is also important to make sure that the truce envisioned by the resolution is not used to provide cover to the terrorists.” The ambassador also stated that Russia rejected “the attempts of the British to place responsibility for the humanitarian situation in Syria on Russia, while covering the backs of terrorists who kill peaceful civilians and use them as human shields in Eastern Ghouta."