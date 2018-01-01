FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Lavrov Slams Regime Change Strategy Feb. 28, 2018 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during an address to the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament, condemned the tactics and strategy behind the West’s policies in Syria as nothing but highly destructive for the population of the countries where these policies are practiced. He first slammed the external manipulation of armed groups, as is being done in Syria, for geopolitical purposes. “We consider it inadmissible to divide terrorists into ‘good’ and ‘bad,’ especially when this is done depending on the goals or the sources of financing declared by the extremists,” Lavrov said. “Russia will continue to persistently fight the nefarious practice of such double standards, even by rendering assistance to the Syrian army in finally rooting out the terror threat,” according to TASS. Lavrov described as extremely dangerous attempts to use human rights violations to justify military adventures aimed at regime change, and recalled the remarks of Pope Francis, who said that it is impossible to fight evil with another evil. “Whatever attitude to Saddam Hussein and Muammar Qaddafi may be, let those who toppled them answer a simple question, namely, did the illegal intervention alleviate people’s suffering, did it protect the most important of human rights—the right to life? The answer is obvious,” Lavrov pointed out. “Never in the history of humanity did the deliberate destruction of states benefit ordinary people,” he stressed. “On the contrary, it always brought humanitarian disasters to civilians. That was also the cause for unprecedented waves of illegal migration that swept Europe, an unprecedented upsurge of terrorism, persecution of Christians and members of other religions.”