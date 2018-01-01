|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Lavrov Slams Regime Change Strategy
Feb. 28, 2018 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during an address to the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament, condemned the tactics and strategy behind the West’s policies in Syria as nothing but highly destructive for the population of the countries where these policies are practiced. He first slammed the external manipulation of armed groups, as is being done in Syria, for geopolitical purposes.
Lavrov described as extremely dangerous attempts to use human rights violations to justify military adventures aimed at regime change, and recalled the remarks of Pope Francis, who said that it is impossible to fight evil with another evil.
“Never in the history of humanity did the deliberate destruction of states benefit ordinary people,” he stressed.