FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Trump Nails ‘Witchhunt!’ and Announces 2020 Re-election Campaign Feb. 27, 2018 (EIRNS)—President Trump issued three tweets this morning, quoting various people going after the coup drive against him, followed by a one-word summary of them all: “Witchhunt!” First quoted was Fox News’ Judge Napolitano: “Somebody in the Justice Department has a treasure trove of evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s criminality at her own hands, or through others, that ought to be investigated. I fully agree with the President on that.” Next, Georgetown University’s respected constitutional legal expert Jonathan Turley: “I’ve been skeptical about the collusion and obstruction claims for the last year. I just don’t see the evidence ... in terms of the collusion, it’s all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have.” Last, from former Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr: “We’ve seen no evidence of collusion.... I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests that the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S. I just don’t see it.” In the same combative spirit, later in the day it was reported that President Trump had appointed a manager for his 2020 re-election campaign.