FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Belt and Road Researcher Prof. Wang Yiwei Again Encourages the U.S. To Join Feb. 27, 2018 (EIRNS)—In an op-ed in China Daily on Feb. 27, Prof. Wang Yiwei, the director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, and author of a book called The Belt and Road: What Will China Offer the World in Its Rise (2016), criticized the fear-mongering in Europe and the United States about the Belt and Road Initiative, for being myopic and self-destructive. In promoting the BRI, he wrote, “China is not repeating the old geopolitical games, but instead offering a new win-win cooperation model.” Professor Wang continued: “Due to the lack of self-confidence in their own development model, Western countries have shown great anxiety over the competition from China’s development model in recent years, and this has been extended to the Belt and Road Initiative.... Given that China enjoys huge advantages in infrastructure construction, the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative will surely boost connectivity between China and the rest of the world. China is not opposed to but welcomes the U.S. working with allies to launch their own infrastructure construction programs in other countries. As the Belt and Road Initiative irreversibly advances, the West risks losing not only China but the world if it misses the opportunities being created by the initiative.”