|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Beijing, Moscow, and Trump Respond to Seoul Appeal for U.S.-North Korea Dialogue
Feb. 27, 2018 (EIRNS)—Within hours of the South Korean presidential administration’s reporting that North Korea is open to dialogue with the U.S., President Donald Trump and the Chinese and Russian Foreign Ministries responded with statements that all indicate forward motion on diplomacy coming out of the just-concluded Winter Olympics. President Trump, during a public meeting with state governors yesterday, remarked that North Korea wants to talk. “And we want to talk also, only under the right conditions,” he said. He continued:
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang, during his regular briefing today, remarked that there has been some “amelioration” of the situation on the Korean Peninsula in the recent period, an amelioration that China hopes will be continued. “As we said before, we hope that the D.P.R.K.-R.O.K. dialogue could be expanded to a direct one between the U.S. and the D.P.R.K.,” Lu said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement yesterday noting the appeal of South Korean President Moon Jae-in for U.S.-North Korean dialogue and for lowering the threshold at which a dialogue could take place.
he ministry said.