FROM EIR DAILY ALERT

Russia Warns Syrian Terrorists Are Readying a False-Flag Chemical Attack

Feb. 26, 2018 (EIRNS)—In a report issued on Feb. 25, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria warned that militants in Eastern Ghouta are preparing a provocation involving chemical weapons, in order that it be blamed on the Syrian government.

“The data at our disposal indicates the leaders of militant units are preparing a provocation that will involve the utilization of chemical weapons in order to accuse the government forces of deploying chemical weapons against peaceful civilians,”

he report said, according to TASS.