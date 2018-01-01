|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Putin on ‘Fatherland Defenders’ Day’: World Needs ‘Indivisible Security for All’
Feb. 25, 2018 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a gala meeting dedicated to “Fatherland Defenders’ Day” in Moscow on Feb. 23, and strongly invoked Russia’s patriotism and defense of the fatherland under the most adverse circumstances. Speaking in the presence of the country’s top military leaders and a number of invited foreign defense ministers, Putin stated:
“Russia has many times countered foreign threats, infringements on its independence,” and he cited as an example the Battle of Stalingrad. He continued:
Putin particularly thanked those Russians “who have been taking part in the combat operation on Syrian territory.”
Addressing the same gathering, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, until recently a Deputy Defense Minister, restated President Putin’s international security policy: