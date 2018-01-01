|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Kentucky Governor Urges National Dialogue on Changing ‘Culture of Death’ in U.S.
Feb. 25, 2018 (EIRNS)—Following the Jan. 24 school shooting in western Kentucky which left two dead and 19 wounded, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin videotaped a dramatic statement, calling for an urgent national dialogue about how to change American popular culture, with its glorification of violence, killing and death in all forms of “entertainment.” Since the Feb. 14 Florida massacre, he has been widely interviewed in the media, along similar lines.
More Americans had guns in earlier times than today, but young people did not go out to kill other young people en masse, he argued. “If people believe they don’t have responsibility to anyone other than themselves,” and that “there is no absolute right or wrong,” then we have a cultural problem. Individuals “don’t assume that their actions matter in any kind of consequential way beyond that immediate moment.”
Why are we shocked at these killings when we surround ourselves and our children with violence, he asked.
Bevin said he did not know what form it should take, but “something has to be done.” He called for other governors, the President of the United States, the U.S. Congress, everyone in a position of influence, from school superintendents to the CEOs of the companies that produce violent video games, movies, and recordings, to engage in a national dialogue on what has to be done.