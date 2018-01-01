|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
As China-Bashing Proliferates, Trump Praises His Relationship with Xi Jinping
Feb. 23, 2018 (EIRNS)—President Donald Trump made strong remarks in praise of the U.S.-China relationship, at his joint press conference Feb. 23 in Washington with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Trump said, “We’ve got a great relationship with China, but they’re killing us on trade.” He continued, “My relationship with Xi is extraordinary. I like him, and I think he likes me.”
Trump expounded on this further, in response to a reporter who raised a point about Defense Secretary Mattis calling China a revisionist power (which is also stated in the recent National Security Strategy). Trump said,
Even Turnbull replied to the question. “I have seen the positive relationship President Trump has to President Xi,” Turnbull said.
He said,