FROM EIR DAILY ALERT North Korea Will Send High-Level Delegation to Olympics Closing Ceremony Feb. 22, 2018 (EIRNS)—Sputnik reports that a high-level North Korean delegation of eight will attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, after arriving Sunday for a three-day visit to South Korea. The delegation will be led by Kim Yong Chol, head of the North Korean ruling party’s United Front Department, and also will include Ri Son Gwon, chairman of Pyongyang’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the North Korean agency responsible for inter-Korean relations. They will likely meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “The government thinks the delegation’s dispatch will help improve inter-Korean relations and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, including the North’s denuclearization. In that sense, Seoul will accept their visit,” South Korea’s Unification Ministry said. “We believe President Moon will naturally meet the (North Korean) delegation at the closing ceremony,” said a spokesman for the South Korean presidential office.