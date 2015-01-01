|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Empire Spokesmen Launch Insane Warnings of Surprise Attacks from Russia and China
Feb. 22, 2018 (EIRNS)—The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has just issued a new report, “Coping with Surprise in Great Power Conflicts,” which insanely warns Americans to be on the alert for surprise attacks from Russia or China. And why should either of them stage a surprise attack on the United States, you ask? Because this study comes from the insane utopian school of the Rand Corporation, and the Andy Marshall who occupied a top position in the Pentagon from the Nixon years until 2015. This gang has contributed a particularly crack-brained current to neo-conservatism.
If that convinces you that Russia or China are about to mount a surprise attack on the U.S., then there may be a job waiting for you among the computer brains of the Rand Corporation. But it’s another day’s work in puffing up the enemy image of China and Russia, combatting the New Silk Road that Americans are never supposed to hear about, and trying to undermine President Donald Trump.
But the biggest current operation to make Russia an “enemy image,” is last week’s joke indictment of Russians by legal assassin, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which is completely demolished in the Feb. 23 EIR articles by author Barbara Boyd (“Mueller Indictments of Russian Social Media Trolls Scam the American People” and “The Mueller Dossier Revisited: How the British and Obama Diddled the United States”).