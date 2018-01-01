|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
China Could Overtake the U.S. as Major Nuclear Power-Generating Nation by 2030
Feb. 22, 2018 (EIRNS)—Addressing the International Petroleum Week conference in London on Feb. 21, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol expressed concerns that the U.S. and Europe aren’t investing enough in nuclear power, while China is charging ahead.
MarketWatch reported today. Birol said he expects China to overtake the U.S. as the biggest nuclear nation by 2030.
He pointed out that the U.S. had been the global leader in nuclear power since the 1960s, but that
He said if this trend continues, the U.S. nuclear capacity will drop from 20% of overall power supply to 7%.