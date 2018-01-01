|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
‘Tacitus’ Rips the Mueller Indictments of Russians as ‘Farce Wrapped in Hypocrisy’
Feb. 21, 2018 (EIRNS)—In a posting today on the “Sic Semper Tyrannis” blog of military intelligence expert Pat Lang, frequent contributor Publius Tacitus rips apart Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s Feb. 16 indictment of 13 Russian individuals and three companies as worse than incompetent.
Writing under the headline, “Robert Mueller’s America—A Farce Wrapped in Hypocrisy,” Tacitus argues that the indictment is
In reality,
“There is not one piece of solid evidence in the entire document that substantiates” the claim about the Internet Research Agency (IRA), the Russian company that allegedly oversaw the dirty propaganda war against unwitting American voters. “It is nothing more than an assertion of belief. That is not how one writes an indictment alleging criminal conduct.”
Thus,
Tacitus emphasizes that any objective investigation of alleged IRA “meddling” could only conclude that “the activities of the IRA bordered on irrelevant and ineffective.” No big revelation here: Russia has carried out intelligence operations inside the U.S. for 80 years. But, the U.S. has carried out comparable operations