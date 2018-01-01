FROM EIR DAILY ALERT ‘Tacitus’ Rips the Mueller Indictments of Russians as ‘Farce Wrapped in Hypocrisy’ Feb. 21, 2018 (EIRNS)—In a posting today on the “Sic Semper Tyrannis” blog of military intelligence expert Pat Lang, frequent contributor Publius Tacitus rips apart Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s Feb. 16 indictment of 13 Russian individuals and three companies as worse than incompetent. Writing under the headline, “Robert Mueller’s America—A Farce Wrapped in Hypocrisy,” Tacitus argues that the indictment is “nothing short of a road map for authoritarian governments who will want to treat anyone who dares post contrarian material on the internet as a criminal.” In reality, “it’s no more than a rancid puff pastry. It pretends to have a mountain of evidence of evildoing by the Russians. But if you simply ask probing questions about the underlying proof of the misdeeds you will quickly discover that this document is a piece of political theater rather than an actual listing of criminal deeds.” “There is not one piece of solid evidence in the entire document that substantiates” the claim about the Internet Research Agency (IRA), the Russian company that allegedly oversaw the dirty propaganda war against unwitting American voters. “It is nothing more than an assertion of belief. That is not how one writes an indictment alleging criminal conduct.” Thus, “this case is far from a slam dunk for the Mueller team. If it ever did come to trial there are significant gaps and vulnerabilities in the indictment that a competent defense attorney could savage. Nope. This is not about punishing lawbreakers. This is political theater designed to feed the meme promoting anti-Russian hysteria.” Tacitus emphasizes that any objective investigation of alleged IRA “meddling” could only conclude that “the activities of the IRA bordered on irrelevant and ineffective.” No big revelation here: Russia has carried out intelligence operations inside the U.S. for 80 years. But, the U.S. has carried out comparable operations “inside and against Russia/the U.S.S.R. and has been involved in the covert interference in elections around the world. That is the hypocrisy. We are having a hissy fit over laughable internet shenanigans by a small group of Russians who were poorly funded and generated little activity, while ignoring our own history of having actually overthrown other legitimately elected governments. There it is. Farce and hypocrisy.”