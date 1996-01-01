EU’s Mogherini Is Asked about Ukraine Persecution of Natalia Vitrenko’s PSPU Party

Feb. 22 (EIRNS)—On Feb. 20, a parliamentary query was filed to the European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, by European Parliament Member Marco Zanni (Independent, Italy) regarding the persecution against the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine:

“The Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine (PSPU) was established in 1996 and it has since then operated in observance of the laws and the Constitution of Ukraine.

“In its last three congresses, the PSPU has changed its statute, program and leadership organs, to comply with new rules ‘On Political Parties in Ukraine’ and ‘On the Condemnation of Communist and National-Socialist (Nazi) Totalitarian Regimes and Prohibition of Propaganda of Their Symbols.’

“The Justice Ministry has received the required documentation but has rejected the changes, refusing to comment and explain how the decisions adopted in the three congresses would be in contrast with the new Ukrainian laws.

“In July 2017, the PSPU went to the District Administrative Court of the City of Kiev, to complain against the decision by the Justice Ministry.

“Considering that the PSPU activity, including participation in elections, has been de facto stopped since 2015, and in expectation of a court ruling,

“We ask the [High Representative] VP/AR to find out:

“whether they know about the question, including through the EU delegation in Ukraine and the consultative mission of the EU;