|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
British Empire’s Russiagate Operation In Open Disarray
Feb. 20, 2018 (EIRNS)—The coup crowd is pretty much making things up as they go. Indicative is Rep. Adam Schiff’s response to Robert Mueller’s indictment of the 13 Russians, to he effect of: well, this set of indictments may not have shown Trump "collusion," but just you wait—maybe the next ones will.
The Boston Herald today joined the New York Times and Yale Law School’s Media Freedom & Information Access Clinic in calling for the FISA court to declassify the Obama administration’s application for a surveillance order on Carter Page and the FISA Court order, wishfully hoping that the Steele dossier was not the only basis for the surveillance order. In any case, the Herald editorial staff concluded:
The FBI continues to come under attack for its role in the Florida school massacre. Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott insisted again on Monday that the FBI must
he stated.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) told Breitbart news on Saturday that Congress should hold hearings on FBI failures in the Florida massacre.
In the midst of this fight, The Atlantic published an article reviewing the FBI’s "ruthless tactics of espionage and falsification ... deployed against civil-rights and Black Power activists" and every black-owned book store in the country. Joshua Clark Davis’s Feb. 19 article, "The FBI’s War on Black-Owned Bookstores," tells the story of the "highly invasive" surveillance of black-owned book stores ordered by J. Edgar Hoover on Oct. 9, 1968. Hoover’s one-page memo ordered every FBI office