FROM EIR DAILY ALERT British Empire’s Russiagate Operation In Open Disarray Feb. 20, 2018 (EIRNS)—The coup crowd is pretty much making things up as they go. Indicative is Rep. Adam Schiff’s response to Robert Mueller’s indictment of the 13 Russians, to he effect of: well, this set of indictments may not have shown Trump "collusion," but just you wait—maybe the next ones will. The Boston Herald today joined the New York Times and Yale Law School’s Media Freedom & Information Access Clinic in calling for the FISA court to declassify the Obama administration’s application for a surveillance order on Carter Page and the FISA Court order, wishfully hoping that the Steele dossier was not the only basis for the surveillance order. In any case, the Herald editorial staff concluded: "To continue to keep the FBI’s warrant application secret at this point and in a case where there is intense public interest is counterproductive. It’s high time for a dose of sunlight on this case." The FBI continues to come under attack for its role in the Florida school massacre. Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott insisted again on Monday that the FBI must "immediately release all details surrounding the Bureau’s failure to act on a tip it received, including all details and protocols. Last week, I called on Director Wray to resign, and the FBI should release all records involving this terrible error. People in Washington tend to want to investigate, hold hearings and put off what truly needs to be done. Instead, someone needs to be held accountable," he stated. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) told Breitbart news on Saturday that Congress should hold hearings on FBI failures in the Florida massacre. "Here we have the FBI, not with subtle findings, but with horrible findings of a young man who the police have been called on 39 different occasions, posting YouTube videos. Someone within a month or even sooner reporting to the FBI that he was prone to danger, fellow students at the school identifying him as someone who was incredibly troubled, and it wasn’t followed up on. Why not? And how systemic is that issue? I think that’s something Congress should be interested in." In the midst of this fight, The Atlantic published an article reviewing the FBI’s "ruthless tactics of espionage and falsification ... deployed against civil-rights and Black Power activists" and every black-owned book store in the country. Joshua Clark Davis’s Feb. 19 article, "The FBI’s War on Black-Owned Bookstores," tells the story of the "highly invasive" surveillance of black-owned book stores ordered by J. Edgar Hoover on Oct. 9, 1968. Hoover’s one-page memo ordered every FBI office "to determine the identities of the owners; whether it is a front for any group or foreign interest; whether individuals affiliated with the store engage in extremist activities; the number, type, and source of books and material on sale; the store’s financial condition; its clientele; and whether it is used as a headquarters or meeting place."