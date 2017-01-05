FROM EIR DAILY ALERT Nunes Opens Next Flank against Steele Dossier: Questions for All Feb. 20, 2018 (EIRNS)—House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes today sent multiple current and former officials from the intelligence community, law enforcement and State Department, a list of 10 questions about their knowledge and use of the MI6 agent Christopher “Steele dossier, funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary for America (Clinton campaign) and used in a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application targetting Carter Page,” several media reported this morning. Nunes gave the recipients until March 2 to voluntarily provide complete written answers, or face a subpoena. Various press were given a copy of the letter with the names redacted of the 11 to 24 officials receiving it (accounts vary), but James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, Victoria Nuland and Jonathan Winer have been named as recipients. Nunes is zeroing in on when and how the Steele memo was shopped around within the Obama administration and to the press. The questions get to the heart of the act of information warfare carried out by British intelligence through the Obama administration against the United States during the 2016 U.S. Presidential campaign—and lay the basis for indictments against U.S. officials participating in this British act of war. The officials must answer: “When and how did you first become aware of any of the information contained in the Steele dossier? “n what form(s) was the information in the Steele dossier presented to you? By whom? (Please describe each instance) “Who did you share this information with? When? In what form? (Please describe each instance) “What official actions did you take as a result of receiving the information contained in the Steele dossier? “Did you convene any meetings with the intelligence community and/or law enforcement communities as a result of the information contained in the Steele dossier? “When did you first learn or come to believe that the Steele dossier was funded by a Democrat-aligned entity? “When did you first learn or come to believe that the Steele dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and/or Hillary for America (Clinton campaign)? “When did you first become aware that the Steele dossier was used to obtain a FISA order on Carter Page? “Was President Obama briefed on any information contained in the dossier prior to January 5, 2017? Did you discuss the information contained in the Steele dossier with any reporters or other representatives of the media? If so, who and when?”