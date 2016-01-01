|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
‘Never Any Evidence’ of Russian Collusion, Intelligence Chair Nunes Assures Sharyl Attkisson
Feb. 19, 2018 (EIRNS)—House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) was interviewed yesterday by investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson on the weekly syndicated broadcast “Full Measure,” which she hosts. Titled “Russia Probe,” Nunes started the segment by telling her,
Attkisson then asked, “So, you’re comfortable with saying at this point, you don’t see anything there?” Nunes replied, “No, there’s nothing there.” He continued,
Attkisson said,
“We don’t know what the truth is there,” Nunes replied. “I think it’s highly unlikely that she was not the one who was giving permission to make those unmasking requests.”
To Attkisson’s question, how could such information be used? Nunes said his committee now has no evidence as to who leaked the names, but knows that the names were unmasked, and were published in newspapers: “It’s like political dirt to create a narrative and a spin with the mainstream media.”
Nunes concluded that the Intelligence Committee could make criminal referrals, but they would go to the very individuals being referred!—high Justice Department and FBI officials. So, Nunes said, Congress has to “find a way to put them on trial.”
Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity founder Ray McGovern discusses the Attkisson interview in Consortium News.