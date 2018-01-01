FROM EIR DAILY ALERT There Is No, and Has Been No ‘Bloody Nose Attack’ Plan against North Korea Feb. 19, 2018 (EIRNS)—Three U.S. Senators who attended the Munich Security Conference said yesterday that they had been briefed by National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster that there has never been a “bloody nose attack” strategy considered by the United States regarding North Korea, nor is such an attack under consideration now. “We are here to echo that there has not and has never been a bloody nose strategy,” said Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), referring to the media-sensationalized idea that the Pentagon was preparing for a supposedly “limited” attack on nuclear test or missile sites in North Korea. Whitehouse said that he and two other Senators were briefed by McMaster in a secure annex of Congress before travelling to Munich. “It was very clear from H.R. McMaster,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. The third Senator, James Risch (R-Id.), reportedly told a Munich audience the same thing. “The D.P.R.K. is fully ready for both dialogue and war,” wrote the North Korean KCNA news agency in an editorial yesterday.