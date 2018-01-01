|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
Chinese Talking to Pakistani Militants with Success, Financial Times Reports
Feb. 19, 2018 (EIRNS)—According to a report by London’s Financial Times, Chinese officials engaged in implementing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been talking to Baloch tribal separatists for almost five years. CPEC’s western arm runs through the terrorism-infested Balochistan province of Pakistan to reach the Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea. The Financial Times reported that three people with knowledge of the talks said,
The City of London daily also said that such talks have met with success.
The FT report cited one
A Pakistani official told Financial Times: