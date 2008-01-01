|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
New Silk Road Was Right Response to 2008 Global Crisis, Kazakhstan President Confirms
Feb. 17, 2018 (EIRNS)—In a Feb. 12 interview aired by China’s CCTV-13 channel, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the particular importance of Xi Jinping’s state visit to Kazakhstan in September 2013. It was during that visit that President Xi, in his speech at the Nazarbayev University, first announced the global initiative to create the Silk Road Economic Belt. President Nazarbayev told CCTV:
reported KazInform news agency.
Xi’s New Silk Road proposal stimulated the Kazakh rail program “Nurly Zhol,” because the route to Europe runs across Kazakhstan, Russia, and farther, Nazarbayev emphasized. With “Nurly Zhol,” Kazakhstan carried out projects for the construction of a railway from Alashankou to Europe through Kazakhstan, the Khorgos Gateway dry port, and a new railway line that connects the country’s south with Europe. Kazakhstan completed the construction of a 2,700-kilometer highway from western China to western Kazakhstan.
Moreover, Kazakhstan was able to create dozens of new enterprises that are much needed for the country, he stressed. And, President Nazarbayev pointed out,