FROM EIR DAILY ALERT The Latest Scam from Cornered Mueller: Regurgitated Nothingburger Feb. 17, 2018 (EIRNS)—Yesterday saw the latest grandstanding by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, with his announcement that indictments have been issued against 13 Russian citizens and three entities, including the Internet Research Agency, for supposed “meddling” in the 2016 U.S. elections. Yet this whole episode which has dominated the headlines in much of the Western media, is all one, big Regurgitated Nothingburger, as popular parlance puts it. First of all, this supposed case was widely covered in the media years ago. There is nothing new in the indictment, which itself is written and formulated like a press release, rather than a legal document. We recommend to our readers the article in EIR’s upcoming issue, “Robert Mueller II Indicates Some Russian Social Media Trolls: Indictment Scams the American People,” by Barbara Boyd, the author of LaRouche PAC’s now-famous Mueller dossier. Second, the charged individuals are in Russia, which does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, and so will never be tried in the U.S. This is very convenient for Mr. Mueller, since he will not have to present any facts to bolster his case—since it’s more than likely that he has none. Third, and most important, this whole circus is designed to draw attention away from the fact that it is Mueller, his FBI and Department of Justice co-conspirators, and the Obama White House, all acting under marching orders and supervision of British intelligence, that have been caught red-handed in an attempted coup d’état against the elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, on behalf of a foreign power. Their criminal team, such as “pit bull” Andy Weissmann, are being further exposed with every passing day. And the American population is increasingly revolted by the fact that the FBI has been too busy trying to stage a coup, to follow up leads that they had in hand to stop school massacres such as the one that just happened in Florida. The Russian government is clear as to the lay of the land in Washington, D.C. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Euronews on Feb. 16 that “the Democrats can’t reconcile themselves to the defeat [in 2016] that caught them fully by surprise, and now they are going out of their way to poison life for President Trump ... since he is a leader from outside of the system ... who has confirmed more than once his genuine intention” to have respectful and productive relations with Russia. Lavrov of course dismissed Mueller’s latest indictments against the 13 Russians, and noted that those pushing the whole Russiagate operation “have cornered themselves by declarations about precise data on Russian meddling,” which does not exist.