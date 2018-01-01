|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
National Debate on Infrastructure Erupts
Feb. 16, 2018 (EIRNS)—On Feb. 13, the day after the release of the White House’s “Legislative Outline for Rebuilding Infrastructure in America,” President Trump held an open, televised roundtable with different Senators and Representatives, both Democrats and Republicans, ostensibly to discuss the aluminum, steel industries and trade policy around that. Not long into the discussion, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) told the President that he wanted an infrastructure bill with “real Federal dollars,” and Trump responded that he wanted Brown’s proposal urgently.
“We can go bipartisan on infrastructure,” President Trump told the Senators.
Senator Brown replied that
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) backed up Brown’s statement, telling the President, “I think there’s an opportunity for real bipartisanship here.”
Trump reiterated that he
Similarly, from the House side, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Bill Schuster (R-Pa.) made several media appearances Feb. 15 to say that the Committee was taking President Trump’s “initiative” and working on bipartisan legislation to “produce real Federal dollars” for infrastructure investments. He told The Hill that the committee’s ranking member, Oregon Democrat