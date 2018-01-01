|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
LNG Tanker Eduard Toll Sets New Record through Northern Route at Arctic’s Coldest Time
Feb. 15, 2018 (EIRNS)—A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Eduard Toll, has made its way to complete both its first loading at Sabetta Terminal, on Yamal Peninsula, Siberia, and first discharge at the Breton port of Montoir, France.
Hellenic Shipping News reported today.
Eduard Toll, named after Eduard Gustav von Toll, a Russian geologist who explored far-flung reaches of northern Siberia at the beginning of the 20th century, is the fourth of the new Arc7 class of icebreaking LNG tankers built for the Yamal LNG project.
explained Hellenic Shipping News.
The Bermuda-based Teekay recently took delivery of the Eduard Toll, the first of six icebreaking LNG carriers that it is chartering to Sovcomflot for Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant.