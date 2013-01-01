|
Iranian President Rouhani Makes First Official Visit to India
Feb. 15, 2018 (EIRNS)—Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Hyderabad, India, a southern city with a large Shi’a population, on his Feb. 15-17 visit to India. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Feb. 17.
Speaking to reporters before embarking on his first official visit to India since taking office in 2013, President Rouhani said Iran and India have strong historical relations in various fields. “Till the recent centuries, the Persian language was spoken by most people in the Indian Subcontinent,” President Rouhani was quoted today in a Farsi report by Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). Rouhani said that in the second part of the visit, he will take the Iranian delegation to New Delhi for economic and political talks with Indian high-ranking officials.
The visit of President Rouhani is considered an important one. Since Washington has taken a tough stance against Tehran, Indian Prime Minister Modi’s inviting Rouhani is considered significant.
