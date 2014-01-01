|
FROM EIR DAILY ALERT
China Considers South American Bioceanic Railway Strategic
Feb. 15, 2018 (EIRNS)—Today, the Global Times reported that it had received a statement from China’s Embassy in Brasilia, reporting that
The embassy wrote that Brazilian and Peruvian officials have “highly praised the ‘professional and efficient’ work of the Chinese team which prepared the final feasibility story,” according to Global Times. The daily continued:
“Chinese companies respect the willingness of countries involved and will cooperate in relevant works,” stated the embassy.
It is otherwise notable that Brazil’s Vice Planning Minister for International Affairs Jorge Arbache has been forced to walk back his Feb. 2 interview with Reuters, in which he announced that Brazil had definitively pulled out of the Brazil-Peru-China transcontinental rail project agreed on in 2014. Arbache went out of his way in that Reuters interview to insult China’s premier China Railway Engineering Corp., which had carried out the feasibility study for the rail project. Arbache was quoted by Reuters:
But then, days later, Arbache was quoted in a Feb. 8 interview with Xinhua (“Brazil Confirms Interest in Chinese-funded Amazon Railway”) that he “reiterated the Brazilian government’s ‘strong support for the project,’ since it sees its economic ties with China as ‘of extreme importance.’ ”
It is clear that China conveyed to the Brazilian government that it considers the transcontinental railway strategic, while not imposing any specific route upon the participating nations.