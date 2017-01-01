FROM EIR DAILY ALERT China’s Belt and Road Set for Operations in Belgian Port of Zeebrugge Feb. 15, 2018 (EIRNS)—COSCO Shipping Ports Limited, the world’s leading port operator, announced a signing ceremony held on Jan. 22 with the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium for the concession terms of CSP Zeebrugge Terminal, Hellenic Shipping News reported. The deal gives COSCO full rights to design, develop, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain the second-largest port in Belgium. As the second largest port in Belgium, Hellenic Shipping Report said, the Zeebrugge port enjoys favorable geographical position. “CSP Zeebrugge is close to Hamburg and Le Havre and is within a short distance of Great Britain. Being a transportation hub for traffic in all directions, CSP Zeebrugge has a good network of road and rail connections to all countries of Continental Europe, and to other ports in Northwest, Central and Eastern Europe. In addition, Zeebrugge port is a natural deep-water harbor and is capable of satisfying the needs of mega-vessels. CSP Zeebrugge is the first terminal in Northwest Europe in which the company holds a controlling stake and will facilitate the Company in establishing its major hub ports and global strategic focal point.” Belgium’s Vice Prime Minister Kris Peeters remarked at the ceremony: “During the first nine months of 2017, our exports to China increased by 20%, reaching €6 billion.... China is becoming more significant as a trading partner. Last year’s opening of a direct rail connection between the port and the city of Daqing in China already testified to this fact. Therefore, the continued presence of COSCO Shipping in Zeebrugge contributes to strengthening Belgian-Chinese trade and the international position of the Port of Zeebrugge.”