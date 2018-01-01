FROM EIR DAILY ALERT

Xi Stresses Multi-Generational Commitment To Build the Nation, in Spring Festival Greeting

Feb. 14, 2018 (EIRNS)—Speaking today in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, President Xi Jinping stressed the multi-generational importance of building socialism with Chinese characteristics. His greeting for the Spring Festival and lunar New Year, was directed to “all Chinese people” at home and abroad.

President Xi reviewed China’s accomplishments over the past year, in the economy, deepening reform, advancing law-based governance, improving people’s lives and fighting poverty, progress in national defense and armed forces construction, diplomacy, and strict governance over the party. These advances have “propelled the vessel of China toward new waters,” he said.

He then stressed that these achievements were made with Chinese people’s own hands, and generations of continuous hard work, as CGTN television network reports, expressing the “highest respect” for the “old generations of heroes, model workers, soldiers, and comrades” who made contributions to China’s national independence, development, and prosperity.

For the future, Xi advised that “the new era belongs to those who work hard. Happiness can only be earned by filling one’s life with endeavors.”