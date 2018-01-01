FROM EIR DAILY ALERT International Space Forum Calls Space Cooperation Paramount To Fighting Poverty in Africa Feb. 14, 2018 (EIRNS)—Leaders of African nations and international space representatives met yesterday in Nairobi for the second meeting of the African Chapter of the International Space Forum (ISF). The Forum was organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the Kenyan Ministry of Defense, and the Italian Space Agency. The IAF, a 60-year-old independent organization, is made up of space representatives from nearly every country in the world. As reported by the IAF, the purpose of the Forum was to reach out to space developing and emerging nations in the African region. High Commissioner of Mozambique Daniel Antonio explained that space is paramount “to maintain the national sovereignty and the territorial integrity in Africa,” but also “to win the fight against poverty.” Jan Woerner, director of the European Space Agency, stressed that all African nations should “try to work together as one because global challenges need a global cooperation.” At the conclusion of the Forum, Raul Kulichevsky of the Argentine National Commission of Space Activities announced that a new regional chapter of the Space Forum will be formed, focusing on South America, with the first meeting to take place at the end of this year in Argentina.